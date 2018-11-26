#PickOfTheDay | Jean Lamonte - BURNT EP

November 26, 2018
Audio

Jean Lamonte strikes again w/ an ep only 3 songs deep.

 

“LOW” is a :50 intro w/ spoken word if you will.

 

2/3 through the project is “BURNT.” I like everything about this one. The beat. The flow. The rapping. Jean Lamonte is not your average rapper. And that is a good thing!

 

Last UP is “CTRL.” Beat is ready for flames but I’m not sure what we’re getting on this one. Seems like we gotta quick harmonious hook. I needs bars on this one Jean. Don’t let this beat go to waste. This song CAN’T be finished. 

