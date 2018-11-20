PickOfTheDay | Cactus Van - Death Match

Cactus kicks things off with “He Hate Me” in a very aggressive manner. Love the beat fareal as well as the intro. Hs flow fits the beat perfectly.

Next UP is “Rowdy” featuring. Rafu. This doesn’t hit as hard as the first record but I love the flows throughout it.

Big Cactus Van takes it back to the vibe of the first record. Love the content of what he is speaking on too. Beat is grimy af.

4 songs we deep we find the record “No Holds!” He picks up the pace on this one. All his shit makes you bounce lol. Love how he switched up the flow about :45 into the song.

“Wall of Death” featuring Lyfe Serel is next on the trackless. Beat is super duper illy. This is my first introduction to Lyfe serial and I’m not mad. He sounds very comfortable.

The title record “DeathMatch” is next on the menu. Very catchy.

Another Locals Ent. collab takes the seventh spot on the project. It’s “Silky” featuring. that dude Uub. They slow it all the way down on this one.

“Hallelujah” featuring She Lowrein & Jean Lamonte is up next. This might be my favorite beat on the project. Love the hook and Cactus’ flow.

It’s Cactus! “Outro” is the ‘outro’ record on the project. I may have lied; this might be my favorite beat on the project.

Overall solid project. Very consistent sound. Cactus Van/Deathmatch is what you get when heavy metal meets drill meets Kevin Gates meets A$AP Ferg.

Check it out!