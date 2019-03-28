Pick Of The Day | Mekke'l Carter - "NOW"

Last weekend I had the privilege of attending an event spotlighting the local music scene. It was called Top Vibez and put on by the one & only Zelly Vibes. So first off shoutout to Zelly for uplifting the community in such a great way.

I got to witness quite a bit of talent that evening, but one act stood out more than others and that was Mekkel Carter. Not only does she catch your eye off top but she also commands your presence, has excellent crowd control and can dance/perform her ass off. Last but not least she knows how to make a damn record. The song is called “NOW” and I love everything about it. It reminds me of Tinashe’s “2 On” but still different. Check it out!