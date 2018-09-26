Oba Rowland - "Northland"

Coach Wilcher - If this record sets the tone for the rest of the project than were in for something great. “One rule: don’t lose.”

The Glory - Keeps a similar vibe production wise w/ the sample in the background. Joint has the stupid bounce.

Free Kwame - This a fun ass record for sure.

I Will (interlude) - Ain’t no bitches where i live!

Motivation - Came through w/ the crazy roster for this joint.

Rip Copy - Whole lotta Detroit sound in this and the rest of the project thus far.

Idc - Crazy vibe on this one. Gotta ride to this one.

Up-Coach Joey - The pace is ill on this one.

Hot 107.5 - This record made me smile fareal.

Icewood Forever - Love the skits we gettin’ throughout the project. “Bounce that ass bitch; ima west side legend.”

For Me - Oooo the vibe just changed all the way on this one, but I love it. This might be my fav thus far in listening to the project. Vibe is crazy!

Somerset Flow - And this one brings it right back to the Detroit sound.

Bands UP - Very catchy jawn.

Until - Very motivational record.

Perpetrating - Damn this one jams. Right there w/ “For Me” w/ fav record on the project.

Dreams - Beat is ill af.

Crossroads - Love Oba’s singing w/ the tune on it.

Before Me - Probably my favorite production on the project.

Longway - Super aggressive.

Been Through (interlude) - Love the message at the beginning. And the beat is incredible.

Faygo Flow - Amped UP!!!

Move Along - Love the vibe!!!

Back - Damn this shit GOES!!!! Slapper straight UP.

No Way - Different flow on this one.

Goat Flow - Fuck Yo Favorite Rapper!

I Learned / All On You - Love how he turned something funny into something beautiful on this one. Great outro record!

Quite a few records but definitely worth checking out!