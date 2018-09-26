Oba Rowland - "Northland"
Coach Wilcher - If this record sets the tone for the rest of the project than were in for something great. “One rule: don’t lose.”
The Glory - Keeps a similar vibe production wise w/ the sample in the background. Joint has the stupid bounce.
Free Kwame - This a fun ass record for sure.
I Will (interlude) - Ain’t no bitches where i live!
Motivation - Came through w/ the crazy roster for this joint.
Rip Copy - Whole lotta Detroit sound in this and the rest of the project thus far.
Idc - Crazy vibe on this one. Gotta ride to this one.
Up-Coach Joey - The pace is ill on this one.
Hot 107.5 - This record made me smile fareal.
Icewood Forever - Love the skits we gettin’ throughout the project. “Bounce that ass bitch; ima west side legend.”
For Me - Oooo the vibe just changed all the way on this one, but I love it. This might be my fav thus far in listening to the project. Vibe is crazy!
Somerset Flow - And this one brings it right back to the Detroit sound.
Bands UP - Very catchy jawn.
Until - Very motivational record.
Perpetrating - Damn this one jams. Right there w/ “For Me” w/ fav record on the project.
Dreams - Beat is ill af.
Crossroads - Love Oba’s singing w/ the tune on it.
Before Me - Probably my favorite production on the project.
Longway - Super aggressive.
Been Through (interlude) - Love the message at the beginning. And the beat is incredible.
Faygo Flow - Amped UP!!!
Move Along - Love the vibe!!!
Back - Damn this shit GOES!!!! Slapper straight UP.
No Way - Different flow on this one.
Goat Flow - Fuck Yo Favorite Rapper!
I Learned / All On You - Love how he turned something funny into something beautiful on this one. Great outro record!
Quite a few records but definitely worth checking out!