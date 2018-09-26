Oba Rowland - "Northland"

September 26, 2018
Coach Wilcher - If this record sets the tone for the rest of the project than were in for something great. “One rule: don’t lose.”

 

The Glory - Keeps a similar vibe production wise w/ the sample in the background. Joint has the stupid bounce. 

 

Free Kwame - This a fun ass record for sure.

 

I Will (interlude) - Ain’t no bitches where i live!

 

Motivation - Came through w/ the crazy roster for this joint.

 

Rip Copy - Whole lotta Detroit sound in this and the rest of the project thus far.

 

Idc - Crazy vibe on this one. Gotta ride to this one.

 

Up-Coach Joey - The pace is ill on this one.

 

Hot 107.5 - This record made me smile fareal.

 

Icewood Forever - Love the skits we gettin’ throughout the project. “Bounce that ass bitch; ima west side legend.”

 

For Me - Oooo the vibe just changed all the way on this one, but I love it. This might be my fav thus far in listening to the project. Vibe is crazy!

 

Somerset Flow - And this one brings it right back to the Detroit sound.

 

Bands UP - Very catchy jawn.

 

Until - Very motivational record.

 

Perpetrating - Damn this one jams. Right there w/ “For Me” w/ fav record on the project.

 

Dreams - Beat is ill af.

 

Crossroads - Love Oba’s singing w/ the tune on it.

 

Before Me - Probably my favorite production on the project.

 

Longway - Super aggressive.

 

Been Through (interlude) - Love the message at the beginning. And the beat is incredible.

 

Faygo Flow - Amped UP!!!

 

Move Along - Love the vibe!!!

 

Back - Damn this shit GOES!!!! Slapper straight UP.

 

No Way - Different flow on this one.

 

Goat Flow - Fuck Yo Favorite Rapper!

 

I Learned / All On You - Love how he turned something funny into something beautiful on this one. Great outro record!

 

Quite a few records but definitely worth checking out!

