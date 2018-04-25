Oba Rowland – “Dragons Revenge”

Oba came through with the smooth drop. Only 3 records deep on this one but I’m not mad at all.

Kickin’ things off with “Top 10” – the beat is so simple but so perfect for his flow. You can tell he was really just having fun on it.

Next UP is “High Road” and Oba is really working the melodic flow. This is a very clean record. This one just makes you feel good; makes you wanna move lowkey. Not to mention the message is great and motivating for someone who is currently letting someone get the best of them.

He concludes things with “Day Ones.” This one seems to have a similar vibe as that of “High Road.” The audio kinda fades in and out throughout the song so not sure what they were going for with that effect but nonetheless the song is still cool.

Give it a go for yourself!