Summer Jam 2019: Madison Beer Says Get Off the Gram, People!

Hey, you. Yeah, you. Reading this as part of your multi-hour plunge through your social feeds.

Madison Beer has a message for you. And it won't come from a text.

Her suggestion: put your phone down every once in a while.

The 20-year-old New York songstress takes on social media and the dangers of living life on the 'Gram in her new single "Dear Society." Hanging out with A.D. before her set at Summer Jam 2019, Madison talks about what sparked the song, which is the first single off her forthcoming debut album.

In fact, Madison has slashed her screen time for social to a minimum. You'll have to hear how little she's socialling to see if you can match it.

And she lets Summer Jam attendees know they're getting one of the first live performances of "Dear Society" as well. A big night for everybody!

Check out the interview now as well as all of our Summer Jam 2019 coverage!