Summer Jam 2019: Madison Beer Says Get Off the Gram, People!

Social media, Dear Society and more with Madison and A.D.

May 31, 2019
A.D.
A.D.
Categories: 
Summer Jam

Summer Jam 2019

Hey, you. Yeah, you.  Reading this as part of your multi-hour plunge through your social feeds.

Madison Beer has a message for you. And it won't come from a text. 

Her suggestion: put your phone down every once in a while.

The 20-year-old New York songstress takes on social media and the dangers of living life on the 'Gram in her new single "Dear Society."  Hanging out with A.D. before her set at Summer Jam 2019, Madison talks about what sparked the song, which is the first single off her forthcoming debut album. 

In fact, Madison has slashed her screen time for social to a minimum. You'll have to hear how little she's socialling to see if you can match it.

And she lets Summer Jam attendees know they're getting one of the first live performances of "Dear Society" as well.  A big night for everybody!

Check out the interview now as well as all of our Summer Jam 2019 coverage!

Tags: 
Madison Beer
A.D.
Summer Jam 2019
Summer Jam
Las Vegas
98.5 KLUC
concert

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 292 The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet v. Spence In "The Mascot Competition." Can You Trust A Cheater In Business? The Chet Buchanan Show
Coach Otz In Studio The Studio For The First Time The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 291 The Chet Buchanan Show
KLUC
Tyler FoXx & Stephan Sir Freezy on Channel Q Las Vegas Pt II 98.5 KLUC On Demand
FoXx & Freezy Show Live from Las Vegas 05.25.19 #1 98.5 KLUC On Demand
View More Episodes