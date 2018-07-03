Mac Nealy – “Neon Paradise”

Ok so Mac asked me to bump the project while going LiVE on social media. I thought this was a dope ass idea and creative challenge. Although it took me a month after the project dropped to finally do so I made it happen today. The unfortunate part of this is that I never go LiVE so my dumbass forgot to save the video before I posted it. (rookie ish). Nonetheless I took notes while listening and here they are.

KING – Different vibe for Mac off top. No real bars – seemed more melodic than anything. Love the beat and the vibe though.

Project 10 – This is the Mac I was looking for!!! He got me back in w/ this one! Beat is WiLD.

Project 7 f. Mike O – Beat is smoovest thing I’ve been around all day. Wish we had two verses from Mac on this one.

Love the production on the entire project!!!!

Little Wait f. IDKRo – I ain’t know Ro could spit like that – i love it!. If I smoked, this is the record I’d wanna smoke too.

Really Really f. 1Oak Mickey – The beat is STUPID. Makes you move off top. Mac southside representing all day! I could do without the first verse. Mac – stop having sub par features.

She Knows – This one through me off a little bit lol. Definitely seems Drake inspired but hmm..

LANGO – I already knew I was a fan of this one right here; nonetheless great way to cap the project off. Although this could have been the intro as well.

All in all the project is cool. I definitely like NUDES & Dark Side of Nudes better but thats just my opinion as a fan. Keep going Mac!!!