Vegas’ own Le$laFlame let’s it be known how he likes to kick it — like Hadouken! S/O to my fellow Waffle Colored Brethren – JaeOnTheBeat on the production side of things – super JiGGY if you ask me. Press play below if you’re ready for some ill stuff!

Video of Le$LaFlame Hadouken! Prod. JaeOnTheBeat (Official Music Video) Shot By: @gioespino