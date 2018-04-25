Larry Dubb – “Dubb Season”

It is definitely Dubb SZN!!! Larry Dubb just dropped the EP and he is for sure making his presence felt. Dubb kicks things off with straight bars on “Who Season?” I love how the record starts off with the crowd chanting – it gives the song a very surreal feel from the rip.

Next UP is a slapper. I actually got to hear him perform this the other day. It’s called “On A Roll” and is single status no doubt. The beat is WiLD. His ad-lib game was very strong on this one. Dubb rides the beat very well. Turn this one all the way UP.

“Come Thru” is probably my favorite joint on the whole project. Love the Jacquees sample and Raay Antona’e killed the whole song. Wasn’t sure how Larry was gonna handle this type of record but he HANDLED IT. I’m impressed by this one.

At the middle of the EP lies “Born II Win Part II.” Dawg if this one doesn’t motivate you than I don’t know what to tell you. Love how he speaks on the current racial climate of the society we live in. Big ups to the youngin’ on this one. Very mature sounding content.

Track 5 takes it to the Tyrese – “Sweet Lady” sample which I love. Shoutout to Dubb for paying homage to some older tunes prior to his generation – gotta respect it. Anyways I’m a sucker for samples so this one stands out to me as well. The song is titled “All The Time” and Larry let it out on this one. He is showing his versatility with these r&b geared tracks. Shoutout to Karlos Farrar on the feature.

You already know about “Dubb Walk” and if you don’t you soon will! He just released the visual for it which is crazy and I’m sure the whole country will be doing this dance soon.

He closes things up with “I Appreciate It” and pays homage to everyone in his corner. BiG UPs to BiG Larry, Momma Dubb & King Vay! Press play below!