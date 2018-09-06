Kazzy Chase & JAYY - Very Vegas 3

September 6, 2018
A.D.
A.D.
Categories: 
Audio

Intro - Not gon lie I was waiting for bars the entire :57 of the intro and then I realized the vibe was just being set. 

 

Round Us - Ahhhh vibe from intro rolls into this one perfectly. Love how it started off slow and immediately changed pace. Beat is STUPID. Mixing/mastering is clean af. And they both killed their respective verses. Love the back & forth.

 

The Most (skit) - Sounds like a typical Jayden Stuart convo lol. Ladies Love JAYY!

 

That’s Not New f. Kenny Turnup - Beat is ridiculous man. Who the hell producing these joints?! Love the title. Their effects are crazy on this project - everything is placed perfectly. You can tell everything is calculated. This fool Kazz crazy on here lol. Not mad at Kenny Turnup either - efffortless flow.

 

GLE - Dawg they are catching vibes!!!! Nothing is lacking. Not gassing here; just saying what it is.

 

Basic - Once again, song concept is hard body. 

 

Phone Been (Goin’ Crazy) - Woah Woah Woah! Been rockin’ w/ this one since they put it out.

 

Get A Cent - This record has a very ‘raw’ feel if that makes sense. This dude JAYY coming across a certain way making sure he’s felt out here.

 

Lucky - This beat is filthy!!! 

 

 

 

What can I say; 4’s UP. 

 

Tags: 
kazzy chase
jayy
very vegas
very vegas 3
A.D.

Recent Podcast Audio
Nicki Minaj needs a man that can bring it ALL. THE. TIME. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 149 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 148 The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla thinks Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose are making bad parenting decisions. The Chet Buchanan Show
Who would win in a News Reporter Battle Royale?? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of the Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 147 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes