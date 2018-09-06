Kazzy Chase & JAYY - Very Vegas 3

Intro - Not gon lie I was waiting for bars the entire :57 of the intro and then I realized the vibe was just being set.

Round Us - Ahhhh vibe from intro rolls into this one perfectly. Love how it started off slow and immediately changed pace. Beat is STUPID. Mixing/mastering is clean af. And they both killed their respective verses. Love the back & forth.

The Most (skit) - Sounds like a typical Jayden Stuart convo lol. Ladies Love JAYY!

That’s Not New f. Kenny Turnup - Beat is ridiculous man. Who the hell producing these joints?! Love the title. Their effects are crazy on this project - everything is placed perfectly. You can tell everything is calculated. This fool Kazz crazy on here lol. Not mad at Kenny Turnup either - efffortless flow.

GLE - Dawg they are catching vibes!!!! Nothing is lacking. Not gassing here; just saying what it is.

Basic - Once again, song concept is hard body.

Phone Been (Goin’ Crazy) - Woah Woah Woah! Been rockin’ w/ this one since they put it out.

Get A Cent - This record has a very ‘raw’ feel if that makes sense. This dude JAYY coming across a certain way making sure he’s felt out here.

Lucky - This beat is filthy!!!

What can I say; 4’s UP.