Kazzy Chase – “Free WiFi 4”

You got wifi? Ok yeah? Is it free doe?? Kazzy does!

The 4th installation is mixed by DJ AR and kicks off with a very appropriate intro.

The first official record is Marijuana featuring Chip & Mist. The ode to Marry is beautiful. Love the hook and love how Kazzy brings some melody into his verse as well. Reminiscent of Cole a little bit to me in regards to his melodic sound. Love how he pays homage to Pimp C. Beat is ridiculous.

Damn he comes on aggressive in Lyca which I can’t even front on. I don’t know what this word Lyca is lol. Kazz says the n-word 7 times in the first 42 seconds but its all good b/c well he’s Black and he’s smashing the record as usual. The n-word usage continues all throughout the song quite a bit so I stopped counting lol.

Shit sounds great btw AR.

The beat on The Plan is knocking! “Cant quit til I am a lotta rich!”

Say It With Your Chest comes with the crazy ill beat. Wonder if he’s speaking on anyone in particular here?? Rabb?

I love how the songs are relatively short in length. Kazzy keeps everything pushing forward.

Limbs is hard af.

Set Trippin’ is UP next and Kazz gets right to business. This project is really my type of music – aggressive, heavy bars, double entendres, real rap!

Ankle Bully STUPID.

This Hypno beat is in another universe fareal.

ALL CAPS tough to me for multiple reasons. Kazzy always typing in CAPS lol. This shit nuts btw tho.

Lmao yoooooo Hall of Fame wild! He had to run it back on us!

I love Who Stoppin’ Me. I’m just tryna fit a subaru inside the tour bus! I can’t even give these boys a chorus!

This beat on Know Better is WiLD! Its a family affair and they caught multiple bodies.

“Okay lets go”

Murder 4 Fun brings a different vibe from the rest of the project in regards to sound and beat choice. Kazzy is a little more laid back on this one. I feel like I hear a camp fire in the background. Kills the harmonizing throughout the entire record.

Eat is different than the rest too. Beat makes me feel like I just sat down to eat enchilada and drink horchata.

And then he capped everything off with the Bonus record – 98.5 KLUC Freestyle and if you follow Kazz you already know how this went!!!

Love the project Kazz – keep going!!

FREE WiFi 4