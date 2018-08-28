Skip to main content
Listen
entertainment
news
sports
Loading
Listen Live
Playlist
Podcasts
On Air Schedule
Menu
The Chet Buchanan Show
The Show
Chet Buchanan
Spence
Kayla
Davey the Showkiller
On Air
Audrey Lee
A.D.
Omari
Santiago
Tyler Fox
Gianni
Shi-Quan
Schedule
Latest
Listen Live
Blogs
Podcasts
On Demand
Videos
Photos
Events
All Events
Concerts
On the Streets
Backpacks 4 Class Acts
SPF
Contests
Contest Rules
Contests
About
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
1Thing Sustainability
Download our App
JOIN THE CLUB
Search our Website
JOIN THE CLUB
Breaking News
Kaitlyn Morell - "iT's Whatevuh"
August 28, 2018
A.D.
Categories:
Audio
iT'S WHATEVUH ! ! !
Tags:
kaitlyn morell
IT'S WHATEVUH
A.D.
Daily Schedule
The Chet Buchanan Show
5:00 am
to
10:00 am
Audrey Lee
10:00 am
to
2:00 pm
A.D.
6:00 pm
to
11:00 pm
Upcoming Events
15
Sep
Bite of Las Vegas
Desert Breeze Park
13
Oct
The Great Garage & Antique Sale
Silverton Casino Hotel
View More Events
Recent Podcast Audio
The PSL Fairy has returned and is granting wishes across the valley
The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 143
The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla and her friends don't use the Hotel Bathroom... WEIRD.
The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 142
The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 140
The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla gets mad that grown women can't wear pigtails. Spence is outraged and wants to sell his house.
The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes