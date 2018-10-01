Jonn Hart - Cross My Hart

October 1, 2018
Audio

WYD - This definitely a booty call type record. “I know its late in the late night - what you doooooin” 

 

Bring That - Very similar vibe to the first record. Love the consistency.

 

Birkin Bag RMX (24 Hours & DJ Luke Nasty) - The features fit the song perfectly. Lotta bounce in this one.

 

Every Weekend - Brought the entire west coast out for this one!

 

Whistle f. Too $hort - Love the Juelz sample in this one. The Short feature just makes it perfect.

 

Queso - Love the beat on this one!

 

I’m Goin’ - Vibe just switched all the way up but not in a bad way.

 

Sike (Curve) f. Jenn Morel - Yoooo this jawn GOES.

 

LIFL f. Def Loaf - Love It For Life!!!

 

Slidin’ - Very sensual vibe on this one - definitely rocking w this one.

 

Relationship Goals - Great concept here.

 

Soul Gol - Nice outro to the project.

 

jonn hart
cross my hart
