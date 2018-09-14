J. Bell - Something Before The Album

DUI - He brings a variety of styles to the intro record. From singing to rapping to everything else. He really shows his personality in this one.

Deserve It - Love this joint right here! Love the melody, the hook, everything.

Thinkn About Getting It - Once again, Bellz is showcasing every style in this record. Love when he breaks it down talking about mama’s chili.

Gotta Make A Way - Ive never heard his voice like it is at the beginning of this record. I’ma fan. Love the message of the record. Love this song.

Thang For You - This might be one of my favs on the project.

Hard To Do - Damn, actually this one might be my favorite now.

Feelin’ Myself f. J. Sharp - Not mad at this one. Very smooth sound - consistent with the rest of the tape.

How It Go - Bellz completely switches up the vibe w/ this one.

Down - He slows it back down on this one.

Merengue f. J. Sharp & GM James - Oooo he picks up the tempo on this one! Definitely something thats gonna make everyone hit the dance floor. Not mad at this one at all.

That Real - J. Bell caps the project off w/ That Real. Closes things off on a smoove/sensual vibe.

Project is dope - get hip!