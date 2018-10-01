Hollywood Sav - L.M.I.T.E.

Sav drops his 5th project and there is definitely a vibe for sure.

He kicks thing off w/ “Dark.” The production embodies the characteristics of the title indefinitely. He speaks on ups, downs, family turning to traders and many things of the same sort. The chorus is phenomenal and he is definitely speaking to someone on this record.

Next up is “News.” Once again, Sav is speaking to someone specific. The premise is someone speaking behind his back, but it gets back to him and he is unaware that said person felt this way. This is my favorite record on the project.

The third record on the project is “They Don’t Know.” The beat on this one is NUTS. He takes it back to high school memories and doing things his moms wasn’t aware of.

The project is very different from his last, “Stamp Me 2” in that there aren’t really any club records. This compilation has a very serious tone to it.

More than halfway through we make our way to the title record, “L.M.I.T.E.” This is the only song of it’s kind on the project. There is still a tone to it but it’s also a very refreshing song. It’s serious but the production also gives it an uplifting feel. I love this song.

The debut single off the project is next. “Talk About” features Tee Willis and expands on an argument between two lovers. Definitely a typical argument between a couple going through some ish but they do so in such a creative way. It’s produced by Elmer Abapo and Tee Willis smashes it! Love the video for it as well. Great job guys!

The sixth song on the project is my second favorite song, “The Message.” It’s produced by my dawg Prodige and brings back the sample from Nas & Quan’s “Just A Moment” which is originally comes from Chic’s “Will You Cry.” The song is based around principle which if you know A.D. is pretty much how I operate so yes I listen to this song on the daily.

The outro record is “Thankful.” He takes it back to the same grimy feel the first three records hold. He speaks on what he’s thankful for while at the same time showing love to his hometown. Great vibe to go out on.

I have to say that is probably Sav’s best project to date. I say probably because at any point if I run an old project back I’m liable to fall in love with it all over again and feel it’s better lol. Nonetheless, “L.M.I.T.E.” is a GREAT project and you can hear Sav evolving as an artist which I love. The project is short (7 songs) which is a great for first time listener as it isn’t overwhelming. Not to mention every record hits so what can you do but be pleased. If you haven’t pressed play I recommend you do so. Especially if you love real rap.