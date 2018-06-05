Hollywood Sav – “Crack Pot”
If you know Sav than you know he is sometimes up to no good. Especially in the wee hours of the night. He could potentially be considered a schemer. But a long with minor scheming tactics he is also a very hard worker. Combine those two and what do you get? Someone who knows how to work their wrist and no I’m not speaking on self-pleasure. Also; DiSCLAIMER: being one of Sav’s friends and the fact he has a song titled “Crack Pot” – I just want it to be known I have never seen or witnessed any crack pot activity in my time on this earth. BUT, the song is FIRE so just like I did I would advise you press play!