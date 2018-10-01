Goliath Cruz & Jovi Jov - Self Sufficient

The duo kicks things off with “Rich.” It has a very subtle vibe but still knocks at the same time. Everything is very cohesive in this record.

Next up is “Bandz.” They continue through the project with a similar vibe on this one. Loving the hooks they provide!

The third record on the project is “Legend” feature Jazz Lazr. They speed things up a little bit on this one. Definitely some knock on this.

They continue the Self Sufficient project with “Moonlight.” This is definitely more uptempo and something I could hear in Embassy out here in Vegas or something.

“In My DM” is the next record on the compilation. Very catchy record. Beat is stupid.

Halfway through the project is “Alotta.” Ooooo this beat is ridiculous. Almost sounds like it samples the Drake - Started From The Bottom.

“Leveled Up” takes the next spot on the project. Still very consistent with the sound which I like. You can tell they like to use a lotta tune but it works out for them throughout this project.

One for the home town! “Golden Knights” bling on my wrist!

As we near the end of the project we get the song “Supreme.” Dawg, this might be the one. Just listen for yourself.

“Famous” takes the eleventh spot on Self Sufficient. This record has a very refreshing feel to it.

The outro record on the project is “On Our Own” which clearly goes along with the concept of the project and I am a fan. Love the beginning of the song.

Go get hip if you not already!