Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 223 The Chet Buchanan Show
Match Game: Back In High School, Spence Played Football and Was Penalized In Every Game For _______ing The Passer. The Chet Buchanan Show
How Did Jeremy Piven Get Kayla to Snort?? The Chet Buchanan Show
Jeremy Piven In Studio. We Play The Big Game Match Game. Spence Debuts a NEW Song Of The Week. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 222 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 221 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes