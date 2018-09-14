Derek Dominique - 2 Sides Of The Story

So Special (Intro) - Beat is CRAZY. So subtle but perfect. His voice complements the track perfectly.

Stuck In Your Ways - Derek Dominique continues a similar vibe of that from the first record. I’m digging the consistency off rip.

Understanding - This what I been waitin’ on!!! This dude can really really spit but I feel we don’t hear enough so this record makes me very happy.

Perdorname - This joint definitely has more of a commercial vibe to it. Not in a bad way. This is something that is gonna bring the feet to the dance floor. And if you’ve got skills you never know who you’ll be leaving with lol.

Bedroom - He slows things way down w/ this record. This is definitely the one you wanna turn on when you takin it to the sheets and trying to set the mood.

Hold Back - Very nice follow up record from Bedroom.

DRR Interlude - Caps things off with a very seducing vibe if you will. Gotta light UP on this one!

Love it all brotha!