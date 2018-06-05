Chop808 – “Feels Like Yesterday”

Man this dude Chop knows how to curate a vibe for sure! He kicks the project off with Ms. Good Stuff and immediately gets busy. This one is for you ladies. Feel good vibe most definitely; i love it!

Next he takes things to Diamond Rings which carries a very similar vibe but separates itself with the sample. I love this one too!

Dawg this is such a feel good project. I just feel super wavy as it goes on and I love it.

The third track on the project is the single, All Night which has already taken off on it’s own. I haven’t heard anything I’m not a fan of yet.

Halfway through the project is Used Too. The subject matter is definitely more reflective but he still finds a way to make it optimistically stimulating to the ears/vibe.

Ahhh I see what you did with The Interlude Chop! Great intro into the next record Rain. He talks about being down; however, the record is still very motivational. This dude Chop808 man.

I still feel like he listened to a lot of OutKast and Dungeon Family growing up. His style couldn’t have developed from anything else out there.

Sorry Ain’t Good Enough is a record that we can all relate to. Sometimes some things take place that we can’t get past but it ultimately sucks because we really want that person in our life. Check this one if your going through something similar!

Chop808 caps the album off with Driving Me Crazy. This project is so relatable man its wild. Just press play!