Chels Fuego – “Rearview”

Aye man this dude Ray is persistent af lol. He been on me about this one right here so I had to get hip!

I had no idea what to expect when pressing play. Didn’t know if Chels was a singer, rapper, etc. But got DAMN! She sang like a grown @$$ woman. She kicks things off with ‘That!’ and i love it.

Next up is ‘Topic’ featuring that dude Ray, I Guess. Her beats is knockin’ btw. Love the production on this one.

Miss. Fuego takes it to ‘Chick Like Me’ for the third spot on the project. The same vibe from the previous two records is carried and i am loving the consistency.

‘Rearview Love’ is next on the track list. She slows things down on this one.

I like the interlude too. This whole project is just very vibey to say the least.

‘Faded’ is dope af too. More on the sad side of things but nonetheless still jiggy and necessary!

She brings back the happy vibes w/ ‘Backseat.’ I’m just gon leave this here…some babies gon be made to this one planned or not.

Chels Fuego closes things off with ‘Light Years’ and rightly so. This jawn can take off but then again so can any record off this project. Press play on this joint if you wanna hear some real music!