Bukoo Yawe – “No Leftovers”

Bukoo Yawe kicks things off with Pick Up The Pace and I love everything about. Definitely a different vibe from what I’m used to from him but in a good way. He’s challenging himself for sure. Love the tune he used on it. Next up he completely switches the vibe with No Hands in which he brings KAO and Chief Heathan along for the ride.

Steppin GOES bro. Love the beat – it reminds me of the that OG Maco record but I like what he does with it. Dawg this is by a far a different sound than the last project Stay UP. Bukoo brings us Bread Time 4 tracks in and its another BANGER. Loving the production so far. Homie it’s bread time and I’m winnin!

Next up we get The Greatest followed by Texaco. Han Solo is the next record that catches my attention. Bukoo Yawe is very versatile and this project shows that for sure.

He concludes things with Exit – go figure lol. You gotta hear it for yourself though; press play below!