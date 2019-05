For the past 3 years I have had the extreme pleasure of working with the Southern Nevada Health District & their Break Down Rise UP campaign. We go out to about 15 schools each spring/fall semester and turn the student's lunch periods into one big party. Below is a recap from this spring as well as other visuals of our time out at the schools!

Video of Break Down Rise UP: Spring 2019 Recap

Video of Kelechi Osemele gettin' JiGGY at Western High School in Las Vegas w/ Break Down Rise UP!

Video of I'm Royalty Because...

Video of Break Down Rise UP 2019: Shadow Ridge!