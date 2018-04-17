AR Grande – “From A Drip To A Wave”

AR Grande brings us ‘From A Drip To A Wave.’ I really dig the title and the artwork for sure.

He kicks things off with one for the ladies titled, ‘On My Way.’ Not mad at this one – the hook is catchy. For some reason it reminds me of Soulja Boy’s ‘Kiss Me Thru The Phone’ though lol.

Next UP is ‘Drip 2 A Wave.’ AR definitely knows how to make a hook. He rides the beat very well. What I like about his flow is that you can hear the country in voice. He’s from Arkansas so it makes sense but having lived in Virginia and San Antonio hearing a little country slang makes a player feel at home.

75% through the project is ‘All Time Low.’ This one is definitely aligned with a more mellower vibe but for sure something someone can relate to.

Closing off the four track project is ‘A Long Time Coming.’ This is a dope record to close things off with. Love the hook once again.

Overall the project is cool. Love his beat choice and his melodic flow on the hooks of each record. He definitely has a distinguished voice too. Only thing I would suggest is better mixing/mastering but other than that would love to hear more AR!