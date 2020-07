We give you, RADIO.COM presents Summer Bash featuring Black Eyed Peas, Dillon Francis, Diplo, Kygo, Lil Jon, Marshmello and Steve Aoki. This 4th of July enjoy a 3-hour exclusive music event will begin at 10PM ET / 7PM PT on July 4th and will air on KLUC! Sponsored by Findlay Volkswagen North in Centennial Hills!