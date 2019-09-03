Scenic Brewing Co. Makes their Bite of Vegas Debut

Written by: Zoneil Maharaj

A hoppy oasis in the desert, Las Vegas’ beer scene continues to grow. While many of the breweries are concentrated in Downtown Las Vegas and Henderson’s Booze District, a new brewery is making a major play on the westside.

Scenic Brewing Co. opened March 15, tucked behind Madhouse Coffee on Desert Inn Road in the former Old School Brewing space. It’s already becoming a local destination. The 8,879-square-foot space boasts 20 taps — 15 beers brewed in-house, plus four guest taps and one dedicated to its house-brewed root beer — a family-friendly environment and a global, scratch made food menu.

The community will get to sample the brewery’s food at Bite of Las Vegas on September 14 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, which will be the restaurant’s largest public event since opening five months ago. While they’ll be slinging burgers, brats, and other fare at the festival, you’ll have to visit their brick-and-mortar location for a sip of their brews.

Beer lovers will want to add Scenic to their local rotation. Brewmaster Jamie Robers, a former assistant brewer at Joseph James Brewing Company, was given free rein to run wild at Scenic. The result is a playful and experimental selection, such as their hazy Citra Koolaid IPA, Tropical Hopanero made with a mango puree and spicy habanero, Coconut Picker Porter made with shredded roasted coconut, and Date Nectar Belgian Strong Ale.

Scenic isn’t just for beer lovers, though. The space is split with a 21 and up bar area and a family dining room and features game day specials, family specials (kids eat free on Tuesday and Thursdays), a $9.99 burger and beer combo on Mondays, and a seven-day happy hour. Even without the specials, the menu is more than reasonably priced, with burgers starting at $10.95 and entrees starting at $12.95.

Among the highlights are three variations of sliders: meatball, Vegas hot chicken, and grass-fed beef. “We really hit out of the park with those,” says manager Alexis Utz.

The Vegas hot chicken, Scenic’s take on Nashville hot chicken, also comes as a sandwich and it’s as scorching as the Valley summer. There’s also a variety of flatbreads pizzas and burgers, including the Battle Born BBQ Burger with porchetta, house slaw, and crispy onions and the Old Scene Burger with portobello mushroom, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, and horseradish aioli.

The menu also includes a few nods to owner Leo Falkensammer’s Austrian ancestry, such as the Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel, Scenic Bratwurst, and Scenic Viennese Schnitzel.

“For being a bar with a big menu, you wouldn’t expect great German food,” Utz says. “We’ve got a bit of a niche with that.”

