On this episode of the Church of Spencetology podcast, a final goodbye. After 21+ years, I'm heading out the door...it did not hit me in the ass, so we are clear. We'll cover resolutions with "The Resolution Song," play a new bit titled "Twitter HotTake" with my boy, Ian from the Dave & Mahoney Morning Show on X-1075 and a song inspired by the tragic events of 1 October titled, "Glad You're Here."