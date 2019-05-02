3 Ways to Save Money with NV Energy PowerShift

Every southern Nevadan has their own “heat tolerance” when summer arrives. Some are fond of saying “You can’t really feel it until 110° or higher!” while others are eager to lower the thermostat once the temperature climbs above 80°.

No matter your heat tolerance, we’re all facing the same question come summer: How do we keep our homes cool and comfortable while reducing our energy use and preserving our environment? The answer isn’t complicated, so long as you have the right tools to save you energy and money.

“One of NV Energy’s core values is environmental respect, and we work every day to minimize our impact on the environment by reducing our emissions, developing renewable resources and protecting sensitive habitats and animals,” explains NV Energy Senior Project Manager Cynthia Messina. “PowerShift by NV Energy helps accomplish some of these goals by making our customers’ homes and businesses more energy efficient, saving hundreds of thousands of megawatt-hours of electricity each year.”

As summer looms, here are the steps you can take to use less energy and save money without sacrificing comfort.

1. Schedule a Free In-Home Energy Assessment

NV Energy’s consumer-focused PowerShift campaign allows you to schedule an annual in-home energy assessment that will examine insulation levels, heating and air conditioning unit, the age of your appliances, lighting, and other home features that affect your monthly bill.



“Customers receive personalized tips about how to increase their energy efficiency and save money,” Messina says. “Plus, they will have select energy-saving products installed for free.”

You can also opt to have a free energy assessment performed online every 12 months, and receive a breakdown of where your energy is being spent.

2. Power Up with a Free Smart Thermostat

Automating your home’s air conditioning and heating schedule can drastically reduce the amount of energy your consuming throughout the year. NV Energy’s PowerShift offers you free, professionally installed smart thermostats that bring the latest energy management technology to your front door, while allowing you to set heating and cooling schedules and monitor their usage 24/7 via a mobile device or computer.

These thermostats would normally cost $300 and up to four can be installed in your home, provided you have central air conditioning and broadband Internet service. You can even have a new thermostat installed if you move to another location within NV Energy’s service territory.

“Savings increase when customers participate in community energy events between June and September,” Messina adds. “[Community events] help NV Energy reduce the overall amount of power it needs to supply during the time of peak energy use.”

3. Every Little Thing Counts

One of the most effective ways to reduce your power bill is to invest in energy efficient appliances and amenities. Saving a few pennies or nickels may not seem like much right away, but when you add them all up at the end of the year you’ll realize just how much every little thing counts.

Take LED light bulb upgrades, for example. Perhaps the easiest “first step” you can take when making your home energy efficient, Energy Star® rated LED bulbs use 90 percent less energy than incandescent lighting and produce 90 percent less heat, according to Messina.

You can even receive an instant discount when purchasing qualifying LED bulbs. Just look for the PowerShift sign at participating stores.

“Savings vary and depend upon the LED bulbs the customer selects, along with home’s features and structure, and lifestyle of the residents,” Messina says.

Looking for more no-cost tips on saving energy? Use this checklist via the NV Energy website.