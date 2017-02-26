Skip to main content
Breaking News
Win Tickets To The Backstreet Boys
Listen All Weekend To Make “The Call” And Win
98.5 KLUC's "Big Fat Bribe"
Listen For The Special Codeword
Watch P!nk Share “Secrets” in New Artsy Video
The track is featured on the 'Beautiful Trauma' album!
Ariana Grande Reveals “God Is A Woman” Behind-The-Scenes
See the 10-minute video here
Backpacks 4 Class Acts
You can donate at a stop near you
60 Seconds with Spence: Roseanne
Rosie loses her mind over the movie "White Chicks"
The Chet Buchanan Show
Get Caught Up Here
Summer of Safety 2018
Follow These Tips to Keep Everyone Safe This Season
Upcoming Events
01
Aug
Backpacks 4 Class Acts Dropoff Event
Walmart - Arroyo Crossing
04
Aug
Backpacks 4 Class Acts Finale
Galleria at Sunset
Recent Podcast Audio
Kayla's Joke of the Week falls Flat, Spence's Song of the Week features Boulder City
The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 127
The Chet Buchanan Show
Who know Spence was so passionate about Cereal??
The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 126
The Chet Buchanan Show
We talk to the Pros about Demi Lovato, When can you say you've ACTUALLY been somewhere?
The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of the Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 125
The Chet Buchanan Show
Boulder City
Demi Lovato Fans Share Personal #HowDemiHasHelpedMe Stories
Jason Mraz Drops "More Than Friends" Feat. Meghan Trainor
Watch Khalid Harmonize With Fans on a Beach in Bali
It's "No Brainer" That DJ Khaled Drops Anotha One Featuring Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper And Quavo
DJ Khaled Drops "No Brainer" Music Video Featuring Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Quavo
2 New Lil Uzi Vert Songs Just Leaked
The Chainsmokers Feel The "Side Effects" With Emily Warren
Spence's Challenge: Friday, July 27th
Watch the Thrilling ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Trailer
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Engaged After 2 Months of Dating
Anne-Marie & David Guetta Release "Don't Leave Me Alone"
Cardi B Announces She Will Not Tour With Bruno Mars
EXCLUSIVE: Bryce Vine Talks "Drew Barrymore" & How It Happened
Rachel Platten Is Expecting Her First Child
Tyga Drops Tropical "Swish" Music Video
David Guetta & Sia Drop Fire Music Video For "Flames"
Hipsters Cause Huge Boost In Cassette Sales
Taylor Swift's Cats Have Their Own Line of Merchandise
Watch P!nk Share “Secrets” in New Artsy Video
