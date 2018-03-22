Dreamstime

There’s a woman named Jen Pratt who’s a childhood cancer survivor, and now she’s a doctor at the same hospital that treated her when she was young. Some of the same nurses that helped her as a child, are still there…and now she works with them. It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am