By Davey The ShowKiller
2018, 98.5 KLUC, Chet's Good Feeling Story of the Day, childhood cancer survivor, Jen Pratt, The Chet Buchanan Show
There’s a woman named Jen Pratt who’s a childhood cancer survivor, and now she’s a doctor at the same hospital that treated her when she was young. Some of the same nurses that helped her as a child, are still there…and now she works with them.  It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

 

