How about we put $1,223 in your pocket???

Every day we play a game called Spence’s Challenge. It’s a pop culture trivia game based on headlines. So just read your timeline and get ready to play Friday morning at 7:25a. Tie Spence for the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $223)…… Beat him for a $1,000 bonus.

Here are Thursday’s questions for you to reference:

  1. After crushing his Pro Day in a heavy rain with a bunch of people from the Cleveland Browns in attendance, who is reportedly “a lock” to be the number one pick in the NFL Draft?                A: SAM DARNOLD
  2. Which Sweet 16 team missed their practice yesterday when their bus driver got lost?                 A: LOYOLA-CHICAGO
  3. Who extended their wildly popular one-man Broadway show with 81 more performances through December?                     A: BRUCE SPINGSTEEN
  4. The co-founder of what popular app got a lot of attention yesterday for telling people to delete Facebook?               A: WHAT’S APP
  5. What 53 year old supermodel made international headlines in her black swimsuit while on vacation in Australia?                  A: ELLE MCPHERSON

 

