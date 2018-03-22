Spence/98.5 KLUC
Here are Thursday’s questions for you to reference:
- After crushing his Pro Day in a heavy rain with a bunch of people from the Cleveland Browns in attendance, who is reportedly “a lock” to be the number one pick in the NFL Draft? A: SAM DARNOLD
- Which Sweet 16 team missed their practice yesterday when their bus driver got lost? A: LOYOLA-CHICAGO
- Who extended their wildly popular one-man Broadway show with 81 more performances through December? A: BRUCE SPINGSTEEN
- The co-founder of what popular app got a lot of attention yesterday for telling people to delete Facebook? A: WHAT’S APP
- What 53 year old supermodel made international headlines in her black swimsuit while on vacation in Australia? A: ELLE MCPHERSON