Photo: Frank Micelotta / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Queen Latifah, born Dana Owens, has said goodbye to her other, Rita Owens. After a ten year struggle with heart disease, the rapper’s mother passed away on Wednesday, according to People.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my mother, Rita Owens passed away today,” Latifah wrote. “Anyone that has ever met her knows what a bright light she was on this earth. She was gentle, but strong, sweet, but sassy, worldly but pragmatic, a woman of great faith and certainly the love of my life.”

“She had struggled with a heart condition for many years and her battle is now over,” she continued.

“I am heartbroken but know she is at peace. Thank you for your kindness, support and respect for our privacy at this time. Much Love, Dana Owens (aka Queen Latif‎ah), forever Rita Owens’ daughter.”

Latifah shared an emotional clip of a photograph of her mother smiling and dancing in a flowy dress with the caption, “143,” which means “I love you.”