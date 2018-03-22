Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Superfly is back, and this time Future is contributing to the soundtrack (he’s also a co-producer of the new film).

The “Mask Off” rapper has shared the first trailer for the upcoming reboot of the ’70s cult classic, which features the sounds of a new Future track.

“Check out the Superfly movie trailer featuring my new music,” Future tweeted with the clip, adding a trio of flame emojis. “Catch Superfly in theaters this summer.”

The clip opens with behind-the-scenes footage featuring interviews with some of the major players on the film, including director X, Outkast’s Big Boi, producer Zaytoven and lead actor, Trevor Jackson.

The actual trailer shows how the movie has been updated for 2018, now set in Atlanta as opposed to Harlem, with scenes highlighting cast members including rapper Rick Ross and The Wire actor, Michael Kenneth Williams.

Watch the trailer and hear new Future music below.