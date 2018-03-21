Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:p!nk

These two women just might be P!nk’s biggest fans.

Amy Goodman was surprised when she was diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma right after her partner,  Cheryl Lambert received a stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis.

Related: P!nk Shares Intimate Family Footage in New ‘Whatever You Want’ Video

Instead of letting the sad news force them to lose hope, the pair rescheduled their chemo treatments to see their favorite musician perform in Indianapolis, and they even wore shirts that read “We skipped chemo to see P!nk.”

Amy’s niece, Gabrielle, tweeted the photos to the “What About Us” singer, who responded with a message of her own:  “Kick cancer’s a–, ladies.”

According to Gabrielle, Amy and Cheryl cried after seeing that P!nk responded. They couldn’t believe someone they looked up to noticed them and the journey they were on.


			


			
		

		


		

			
		

		


		

				
