So I actually knew who Mac Nealy was a while back from going to his mother’s barbershop Hats Off. Her name is Bird and she is someone I’d refer to as an OG. I don’t know a whole lot about her but you do learn something from sitting in someone’s chair for two years. You just catch a vibe and I’ll forever have a love for Ms. Bird for welcoming me upon my introduction to the city of Vegas.

Moving right along Mac and Bird are damn near twins I shit you not. I remember the first time I saw him walk in the shop I knew immediately that was her son. Good dude too; however, I had no idea he made music at the time. And didn’t figure it out until as of recently. With that being said we’re gonna take a look at a project he released about a year ago. The title is “NUDES” and it is only 4 tracks long.

He kicks the project off with ‘NEIGHBORS’ and presents a very confident flow. The beat is super ill and whats dope is that he produced it along with two other records on the tape.

Next up is “GOMODE” which presents a very similar vibe to the first joint. He keeps a consistent flow as well and same vibe production wise. The song picks up a little bit about 70 seconds in and thats when I became a fan of the record that much more.

The third record on the project is ‘DESTINY’ which is produced by CashMoneyAP. Same pace in regards to production but Mac switches up the flow and shows off his talent in a more so melodic way. I like this joint for sure.

The last track on “NUDES” is “SEND NUDES” and this jawn GOES! I love the concept and I love the phone skit throughout the song – aye man this is really dope lmao you gotta press play on it man. Great track to cap things off with – get hip below!