Mac Nealy follows up his last project “NUDES” with “DarkSIDE of NUDES” which is intriguing enough especially if you already bumped the previous project. The project is 7 tracks including the Intro which is a quick 5 second liner.

The first actual record and second track on the project is ‘DarkSide’ which kicks off with a Bobby Brown – “Every Little Step” sample. It then slides into a reversal/record skipping type beat if you will. It’s different but in a good way not to mention Mac is spilling his guts and spitting up on it!

Next up is another sample based record featuring Mike O. It’s titled ‘SUPPER’ and produced by Mac just like every other record on the tape. The beat takes a turn about 50 seconds in right when Mac makes his debut on the song. He’s spittin’ on this one too.

This tape is different from “NUDES” in the way that he is takin’ it back to the roots production wise and letting loose lyrically more.

Track 4 is ‘SoufWest’ and he is definitely repping on this one. His production is filthy on this project man. This record is for the city of Vegas. I have a special love for this record as the southwest is where I first moved to in Vegas upon arrival. Lived there for 3 years before moving NawfWest.

Mac then proceeds to take it ‘Sit Back’ He brings a different vibe on this one totally. Love the melody on it. Feel like I can hear a Dej Loaf/Detroit influence on this one. Everyone should be able to relate to this record in one way or another.

As he wraps things up he hits us with ‘Shofur’ featuring Impact. He picks the pace up on this one and really shows his versatility.

To conclude the project Mac brings us ‘iSee’ which could very well be my favorite on the whole thang solely due to the “What Happed To That Boy” sample. That shouldn’t overshadow the message but its a fire ass beat. Solid record all the way around.

Get hip below!