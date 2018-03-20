Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Spence
The editors at Foodbeast.com just ranked the ten best French fries you can get at fast food joints. The biggest snub is probably Burger King, which didn’t make the list. But Taco Bell’s new seasoned fries DID. Here’s their Top Ten list…

1. McDonald’s fries. They say they’re still better than anything else out there.

2. Chick-fil-A’s waffle fries.

3. Arby’s curly fries.

4. Shake Shack’s crinkle cut fries.

5. Wendy’s French fries.

6. Popeyes fries with Cajun seasoning.

7. Del Taco’s crinkle cut fries.

8. Five Guys’ Cajun fries.

9. Taco Bell’s new seasoned fries. So that’s two taco joints on the list.

10. KFC’s potato wedges.

A few more snubs include Steak ‘n Shake, Sonic, Dairy Queen, Jack in the Box, Hardee’s, Carl’s Jr., and In-N-Out.

