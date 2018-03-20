Only 2 #1 and 2 #2 seeds in the final 16 teams in this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament mixed in with a bunch of surprises. Florida State, Nevada, Kansas State and Loyola Chicago. Here are all 16 teams in under :24 with “The Sweet 16 Song.”



“Wildcats, Wildcats, plus another Wildcats.

Mountaineers, Seminoles, Jayhawks and Wolfpack

Bulldogs, Blue Devils Boilermakers

Orange, Ramblers, Red Raiders

Tigers and Aggies and Wolverines

Each and ever bracket on the planet blown to smithereens

The Sweet Sixteen!”



Before we got to 16 there wer 68 teams involved in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Here are all of them in under :46 seconds. It’s “The March Madness Song.” Feel free to sing along, if you can keep up.





“Blue Devils, Red Raiders, Blackbirds, Crimson Tide.

Bonnies, Bruins, Bulls, two Bison and the Buckeyes.

Rams, Raiders, Ramblers, Racers, Retrievers, Razorbacks.

Friars, Titans, Gaels, Boilermakers, and Lumberjacks.

Jayhawks, Jackrabbits, ​Eagles, Gators.

Shockers, Sooners, Seminoles, Quakers.

Thundering Herd, two Aggies, Longhorns.

Take a deep breath – there’s 35 more.

Four Tigers, two Cougars, Panthers, five Wildcats.

Horned Frogs, Tar Heels, Eagles, and two Wolfpack.

Bearcats, two Bulldogs, Musketeers and Bluejays.

Orange, Grizzlies, Wolverines, Hurricanes.

Higlanders and Volunteers.

A couple of Spartans, Mountaineers.

Hokies, Pirates, Cavaliers.

Add the Aztecs, and complete your brackets,

it’s March Madness.”