Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Spence
Filed Under:basketball, March Madness, NCAA, parodies, parody, Sweet Sixteen, Tournament

Only 2 #1 and 2 #2 seeds in the final 16 teams in this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament mixed in with a bunch of surprises. Florida State, Nevada, Kansas State and Loyola Chicago. Here are all 16 teams in under :24 with “The Sweet 16 Song.”
 
“Wildcats, Wildcats, plus another Wildcats.
Mountaineers, Seminoles, Jayhawks and Wolfpack
Bulldogs, Blue Devils Boilermakers
Orange, Ramblers, Red Raiders
Tigers and Aggies and Wolverines
Each and ever bracket on the planet blown to smithereens
The Sweet Sixteen!”
 
Before we got to 16 there wer 68 teams involved in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Here are all of them in under :46 seconds. It’s “The March Madness Song.” Feel free to sing along, if you can keep up.
 


 

“Blue Devils, Red Raiders, Blackbirds, Crimson Tide.
Bonnies, Bruins, Bulls, two Bison and the Buckeyes.
Rams, Raiders, Ramblers, Racers, Retrievers, Razorbacks.
Friars, Titans, Gaels, Boilermakers, and Lumberjacks.
Jayhawks, Jackrabbits, ​Eagles, Gators.
Shockers, Sooners, Seminoles, Quakers.
Thundering Herd, two Aggies, Longhorns.
Take a deep breath – there’s 35 more.

Four Tigers, two Cougars, Panthers, five Wildcats.
Horned Frogs, Tar Heels, Eagles, and two Wolfpack.
Bearcats, two Bulldogs, Musketeers and Bluejays.
Orange, Grizzlies, Wolverines, Hurricanes.
Higlanders and Volunteers.
A couple of Spartans, Mountaineers.
Hokies, Pirates, Cavaliers.
Add the Aztecs, and complete your brackets,
it’s March Madness.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime
Get Started Now

Listen Live