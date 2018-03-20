Spence/98.5 KLUC
CASH!! CASH!! CASH!! We could stuff your pocket with the Terrible Herbst Jackpot if you can beat Spence Wednesday morning. “Spence’s Challenge” is a pop culture trivia game based on headlines from the previous 24 hours. Chet puts together 5 questions, you’ll have 30 seconds to answer as many as possible. Tie Spence for $173… or BEAT HIM for a $1,000 bonus!!
We’ll hear from you Wednesday morning. For now, here are Tuesday’s questions for you to reference:
- Tennis great turned commentator Martina Navratilova is “extremely angry” with the BBC since she found out which male commentator makes at least ten times more than she does at Wimbledon? A: JOHN MCENROE
- Which car maker has plans to invest $340 million to build SUVs at their Chattanooga, Tennessee plant? A: VOLKSWAGEN
- Golfer Patrick Reed threw which fellow golfer under the bus during a discussion with a official that has gone viral? A: JORDAN SPEITH
- 50 Cent is feuding with his ex again after she called their sex life, “PG-13 Rated.” Who is she? A: VIVICA A. FOX
- Folks were pretty excited yesterday about Renee Zellweger’s transformation for her new role. Who did she turn into? A: JUDY GARLAND