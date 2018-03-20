Spence/98.5 KLUC

CASH!! CASH!! CASH!! We could stuff your pocket with the Terrible Herbst Jackpot if you can beat Spence Wednesday morning. “Spence’s Challenge” is a pop culture trivia game based on headlines from the previous 24 hours. Chet puts together 5 questions, you’ll have 30 seconds to answer as many as possible. Tie Spence for $173… or BEAT HIM for a $1,000 bonus!!

We’ll hear from you Wednesday morning. For now, here are Tuesday’s questions for you to reference: