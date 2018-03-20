Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:Shawn Mendes
Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling 

There’s a method to Shawn Mendes’ madness: the pop star is set to release a new single.

Mendes had shared a series of mysterious social media posts that turned out to precursor to his big announcement, revealing that “In My Blood” will debut on this Thursday, March 22.

Related: Shawn Mendes Promises New Album ‘Soon’ with Shirtless Vacation Pic

The new teaser arrived with a floral image that is now the profile picture across Mendes’ social accounts, pointing towards it possibly being cover art of some kind (it would also look pretty snazzy on tour merch).

See how he teased it on Instagram below:

#InMyBlood March 22nd

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live