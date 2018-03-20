Photo: Doug Peters / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Selena Gomez is no stranger to fame—or the endless barrage of criticism and scrutiny that women in her position (and all positions) face. In a new video shared to Instagram, Selena hits out against “the beauty myth” which demands “physical perfection” and fuels “self-hatred.” She began the caption with a definition:

“The beauty myth,” Selena wrote. “An obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society’s impossible definition of flawless beauty.”

The accompanying video shows Gomez relaxing on a boat with friends in Sydney, Australia. Grainy, retro shots of the famed harbor bridge and the Sydney Opera House are set to “Dreams Tonite” by Alvvays.

“I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone. Wind in her sails,” Selena concluded.

Paparazzi photos of Selena’s Australian vacation recently hit tabloids, which drew attention to her figure and scar from her kidney transplant surgery last year. As Gomez tackles “the beauty myth,” the video reminds fans to tune out body critics and impossible beauty standards.

Watch Selena’s video here: