Busy morning?? Need to get caught up on the show?? Well here you go.

**SIDE NOTE** You can now download the Radio.com App and take us anywhere? Long trips, workouts, cleaning at the house, EVERYWHERE. Plus, you’ll get exclusive behind the scenes content like our favorite parts of the show, interviews, ‘The Church of Spencetology’ and so much more.

Enjoy!! – Chet, Spence, Kayla and Showkiller

P.S.- Here are some past episodes if you need to catch up: