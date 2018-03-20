Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

G-Eazy is hitting the road with some of hip-hop’s hottest acts along for the ride.

The rapper is reviving the Endless Summer tour, which first launched in 206 with Logic, YG and Yo Gotti.

The 2018 edition with feature Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, and YBN Nahmir. P-Lo and Murda Beatz will join as special guests.

The tour kicks off July 20 in Auburn, WA, with shows mapped out through Sept. 8, when the crew wraps it up in West Palm Beach, FL.

Presale is happening now. Get more ticket information here. See the full tour itinerary below.

The Endless Summer tour dates:

7/20 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

7/21 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

7/24 – Nampa, ID @ Idaho Center Amphitheater

7/26 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

7/28 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

7/29 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/31 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/1 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

8/3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/4 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

8/7 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

8/9 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

8/10 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

8/11 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

8/12 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/14 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/16 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/17 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

8/22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

8/24 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

8/25 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

8/26 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

8/28 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/29 – Washington, PA @ Wild Things Park

8/30 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

8/31 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

9/1 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

9/4 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

9/5 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

9/7 – Tampa, FL @ Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

9/8 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds