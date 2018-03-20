Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

For victims and perpetrators of workplace sexual harassment, the #MeToo movement has prompted a sea change in Hollywood and other industries.

The downfall of many high-profile figures has declared that “time’s up” for men who abuse their power. Yet, Cardi B says hip-hop video vixens have emerged largely un-helped by the movement, despite speaking out about their experiences of abuse and harassment for years.

“A lot of video vixens have spoke about this and nobody gives a f—,” Cardi said during an interview with Cosmopolitan.

The rapper said the reason hip-hop performers and video dancers aren’t taken seriously is due to the stigma surrounding the sexualized images they project.

“I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, ‘So what? You’re a h-. It don’t matter,'” she said.

Cardi, who’s set for her Saturday Night Live debut, also questioned the motives of men in the entertainment industry who have voiced support for the movement.

“These producers and directors, they’re not woke, they’re scared,” she said.