US Mint began issuing the first ever PINK coin on Thursday in support of breast cancer awareness with the ultimate goal of raising $8 Million for cancer research. The coins are $5 each and the US Mint has already sold over 6200 of them! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!
