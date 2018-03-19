Spence's WhistlePig Whiskey Story Hits Vermont TVSpence's WhistlePig Whiskey Fund story made it to TV...in Burlington, Vermont. See the full report here.

Fifth Harmony Reveal Indefinite Hiatus“In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family.”

Big Fat BribeWanna win some money? Heck yeah, you do! And we're not above paying for your affection. We've got $12,000 a day just burning a hole in our pocket -- and we wanna give it to you!

Join Us at Tivoli Village for 98.5 KLUC's Bunny Trail!Join us for FREE Easter egg hunts and fun for the whole family at Tivoli Village!

Spence's Challenge: Friday, Mar. 16thFive questions, thirty seconds... what do you say if you don't know the answer?

*PODCAST* The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 48Missed Spence's Song of the Week?? Want to hear Kayla's Joke of the Week?? Get it here.

Portugal. the Man's 'Feel It Still' Remixed By 'Weird Al' Yankovic'Weird Al' also reworked the band's song 'Live in the Moment.'

Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson Join March For Our LivesThe March For Our Lives takes place on March 24 in Washington D.C.

Q-Tip and Demi Lovato Reveal Music Video for Elton John CoverIn the clip, a very eccentric dance party sees characters in extravagant costumes vibing to the slow driving beat of the music.

12 Rap Songs Nia Long Is Mentioned In...Of course we all know how big of a staple Nia Long is in the hip-hop community...