If you’re not familiar with my WhistlePig Whiskey story, my blog is here. Long story, short, I mistakenly purchased a $125 shot of whiskey. I ordered a WhistlePig The Boss Hogg, a whiskey distilled in Vermont, but did not know the cost. For fun, I opened a gofundme to pay for the shot with the intention of donating whatever was collected to charity. Via social media the story finally made its way to WCAX channel 3 in Burlington, Vermont and anchor Scott Fleishman.
Comments
SpenceIt was more than few years ago I was scratching out a living pushing a mop at MIT. You know, running around with my buddies, chasing skirts, drinking...More from Spence