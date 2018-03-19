Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Chet Buchanan
Five questions, thirty seconds… what do you say if you don’t know the answer? “Jim-Bob-Cooter!” but are you going to “Cooter” today? “Not-Today!” Tie Spence, win the $148 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! Beat Spence, and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000! Practice, Play, Win!

Here are Friday’s questions for you to reference:

  1. Name the superstar’s kid who bid $19,000 on a piece of art at a recent auction?       A: BLUE IVY
  2. What was the number one movie at the box office this weekend?      A: BLACK PANTHER 
  3. A ten  year veteran NFL running back who played for the Jets, Patriots, Charger, and Raven retired this weekend. Who is he?    A:DANNY WOODHEAD
  4. Two weeks before his death, Stephen Hawking finished  prediction fr the end of what?      A: THE UNIVERSE 
  5. I don’t care if you hate em, Nevada came from 22 down in NCAA tournament yesterday to beat who?      A: CINCINNATI 
