Here are Friday’s questions for you to reference:
- Name the superstar’s kid who bid $19,000 on a piece of art at a recent auction? A: BLUE IVY
- What was the number one movie at the box office this weekend? A: BLACK PANTHER
- A ten year veteran NFL running back who played for the Jets, Patriots, Charger, and Raven retired this weekend. Who is he? A:DANNY WOODHEAD
- Two weeks before his death, Stephen Hawking finished prediction fr the end of what? A: THE UNIVERSE
- I don’t care if you hate em, Nevada came from 22 down in NCAA tournament yesterday to beat who? A: CINCINNATI
