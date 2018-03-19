Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Pitbull is bringing his Dale energy to the United Nations.

The Miami-based pop star will address the U.N. in New York City on March 22 about the global water crisis on World Water Day (via ABC News).

The Clean Water organization has announced Pitbull as the Clean Water Here Ambassador for the event.

The rapper will also receive the 2018 World Water Champion Award for his global humanitarian efforts, which includes sending his private plane to Puerto Rico to help cancer patients.

Pitbull is at the forefront of this year’s “Clean Water Here” awareness campaign, which includes Bruno Mars, Pink, Maroon 5, Demi Lovato, Monica and Juanes.