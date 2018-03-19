Photo: Rony Alwin

By Jon Wiederhorn

Migos have taken a ride on the soul train in their new music video for their collaboration with Drake, “Walk It Talk It.”

The song is from the group’s third album Culture II, which came out in January, and the video is an homage to the ’70s music and dance program Soul Train.

The host of Culture Ride, the fictional show Migos are playing, is none other than Jamie Foxx (as Ron Delirious). The clip also features a cameo from Lil Yachty.

