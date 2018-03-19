Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt have teamed up for a cause.

The Broadway stars have united to create “Found/Tonight,” a mashup of “You Will Be Found” from Dear Evan Hanson and “The Story of Tonight” from Hamilton.

The song comes with a new music video. Watch it below. Sheet music for “Found/Tonight” is made available for free here.

The song was inspired by the thousands of students across the country who mobilized following the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, FL just last month. A portion of all proceeds will go towards the March For Our Lives Initiative. Platt and Miranda are also united in encouraging other artists to help spark a viral campaign by explaining why they march using the hashtag #IWillMarch.

“In the wake of Parkland, I was awestruck by the strength and leadership of the students and their ability to speak truth to power,” Miranda explained in a press statement. “In the midst of their grief, they mobilized the youth of our nation and created a movement. This is their moment. Not just for themselves, but for all of us. This song is my way of helping to raise funds and awareness for their efforts, and to say Thank You, and that we are with you so let’s keep fighting, together.”

“When Lin called me to be a part of this mashup, I couldn’t say no,” Platt added. “Better gun control is something that all Americans should be passionate about. These students are paving the way for future generations and it’s so inspiring to see young people standing up for what is probably the most important cause right now in this country, and demanding action. I hope that this song can play some small part in bringing about real change.”

Find more information about the March For Our Lives Initiative here.